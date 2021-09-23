Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 54,700 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,319,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. 42,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.