Forsta AP Fonden Purchases New Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $964,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $8.28 on Thursday, hitting $541.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.61 and a 200 day moving average of $441.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.