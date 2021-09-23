Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.00. 468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

