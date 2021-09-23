Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Down 0.7%

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57). 166,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 464,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.57 ($4.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £647.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 298.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

