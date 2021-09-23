Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $301.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average is $240.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

