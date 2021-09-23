Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$58.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$59.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

