Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. Fortive reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,312,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Fortive by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.20. 2,205,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,405. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

