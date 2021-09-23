Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 852,384 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $12.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $686.74 million, a P/E ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

