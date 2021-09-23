Frax Share Market Capitalization Achieves $76.69 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $76.69 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00010604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00073478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00114098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00164983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,638.02 or 1.00039021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.35 or 0.06993062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.84 or 0.00775067 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

