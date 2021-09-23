Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRHLF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

FRHLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. 25,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,973. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

