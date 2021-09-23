FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.89. 3,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 892,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.
FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
