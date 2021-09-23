FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.89. 3,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 892,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Pareto Securities began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

