FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.61. FS KKR Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 70.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.