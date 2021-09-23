Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.09 million and $653,616.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00072834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00112414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00164781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,380.58 or 0.99935354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.90 or 0.06978040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.47 or 0.00793681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.