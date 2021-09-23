FY2025 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.72.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.00 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.