Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 4,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gafisa had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter.

About Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

