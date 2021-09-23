Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 4,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Gafisa alerts:

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gafisa had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.