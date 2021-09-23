Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $434.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $442.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.66. Generac has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
