Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $434.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $442.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.66. Generac has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

