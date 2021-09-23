General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 80,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,678. General Mills has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Get General Mills alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.