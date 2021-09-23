Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Reaches $2.68 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $86,874.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00114847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00165317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,760.30 or 0.99985785 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.87 or 0.07029487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.50 or 0.00780724 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

