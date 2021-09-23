Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $24.66 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Repligen worth $24,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $316.88. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,423. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.92 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $318.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day moving average of $218.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

