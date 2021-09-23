Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 782,686 shares of company stock valued at $196,845,176. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $13.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.90. The stock had a trading volume of 228,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. The stock has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

