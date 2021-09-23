Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

