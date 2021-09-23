Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $259.86 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.