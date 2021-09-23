Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $143,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

