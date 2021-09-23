Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $140.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day moving average is $142.27. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

