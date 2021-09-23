Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,738,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,719,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

Shares of COIN opened at $241.85 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $207,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 856,243 shares of company stock worth $222,915,890.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

