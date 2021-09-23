Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of AINV opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

