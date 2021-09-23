Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

