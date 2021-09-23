GN Store Nord A/S’s (GNNDY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 235. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $207.85 and a 12-month high of $286.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.79 and a 200 day moving average of $250.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

