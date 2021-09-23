GNY (GNY) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, GNY has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and approximately $151,826.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00056181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00127591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044900 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

