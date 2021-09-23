goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading Up 1.8%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.24 and last traded at $167.24. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.