Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Insider Denise McComish Acquires 20,000 Shares

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) insider Denise McComish purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Gold Road Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

