Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,838,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,435,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,900,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSEV stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

