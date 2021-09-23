Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 141,639 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,993,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $960,860. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

