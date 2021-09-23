Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

