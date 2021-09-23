Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $16.70 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,994 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTM. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $53.98 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

