Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $12.28 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CDW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $189.63 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

