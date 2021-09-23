Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on GPL. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of GPL opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.