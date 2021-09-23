Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPL. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

