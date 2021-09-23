Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 16,063 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 974,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $95,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,752 shares of company stock worth $9,246,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

