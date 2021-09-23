Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $64.11 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eaton were worth $64,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Eaton stock opened at $156.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $98.05 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

