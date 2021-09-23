Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 22,713 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $91,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 630,763 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,132,000 after buying an additional 765,648 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

