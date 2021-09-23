Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,025 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Sempra Energy worth $76,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $130.84 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

