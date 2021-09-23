Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 298,904 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,112,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298,904 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $83,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.