Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,136.00

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,136 ($40.97) and last traded at GBX 3,132 ($40.92), with a volume of 17516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,099 ($40.49).

GRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,188.75 ($28.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,895.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,583.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

