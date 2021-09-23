Gregory N. Roberts Sells 2,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $652.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 173,096.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.