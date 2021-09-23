Griffon (NYSE:GFF) & Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Head to Head Review

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) and Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Griffon and Janus International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffon $2.41 billion 0.55 $53.43 million $1.62 14.43 Janus International Group N/A N/A -$29.40 million N/A N/A

Griffon has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Griffon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Griffon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Griffon and Janus International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Griffon 0 0 3 0 3.00 Janus International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Griffon currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.65%. Janus International Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.40%. Given Janus International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than Griffon.

Risk & Volatility

Griffon has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus International Group has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Griffon and Janus International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffon 3.27% 13.32% 3.98% Janus International Group N/A -31.87% -3.38%

Summary

Griffon beats Janus International Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential and commercial garage doors. The Defense Electronics segment focuses on sophisticated intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions for defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. The company was founded on May 18, 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators. The company also offers door replacement programs. Its products are sold through its commercial door dealer network worldwide. The company was formerly known as Janus International Corporation and changed its name to Janus International Group, LLC in December 2013. Janus International Group, LLC was founded in 2002 and is based in Temple, Georgia. It has locations in the United States, Europe, and South Africa, as well as a joint venture in Mexico. As of June 7, 2021, Janus International Group, LLC changed its name to Janus International Group, Inc.

