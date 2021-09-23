Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

