HaloDAO (RNBW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,162.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $73,162.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00074012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00113244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00166284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,851.66 or 1.00015200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.06 or 0.06993143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.15 or 0.00798633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

