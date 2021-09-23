Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.