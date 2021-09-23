HAP Trading LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $558,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,176. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $286.21 and a 1 year high of $478.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.45 and its 200-day moving average is $437.75.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.