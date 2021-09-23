Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Insider Philip Johnson Sells 8,463 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,417.50 ($18.52) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,528.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,596.32.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.